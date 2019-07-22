Tatjana Schoenmaker became the first SA swimmer to advance past the heats at the world championships in Korea on Monday morning‚ finishing third in her 100m breaststroke race to qualify for the evening semifinals fourth-fastest overall.

The Commonwealth and World Student Games double breaststroke champion clocked 1min 06.76sec to touch behind Russian veteran Yuliya Efimova (1:06.58) and Martina Carraro of Italy (1:06.62).

In a separate heat America’s defending champion and world record-holder Lilly King posted the morning’s fastest time‚ 1:06.31.

“In the call room I was already looking around‚” said Schoenmaker‚ racing at her first world championships.

“I felt so emotional being there. It was so exciting‚ I’ve never raced some of these swimmers. It was amazing. Even having to race my first race against Yuliana.”

Schoenmaker‚ who went 1:06.32 at the Universiade in Italy recently‚ is confident she can has more in the tank.

“I’m pretty happy‚ I’m happy with my swim. I think there are a few things I can better … I think I was just going so fast from the excitement so I think I must just calm down‚” the Tuks student added.

Schoenmaker‚ the only SA swimmer to progress beyond the heats after two days of competition‚ will race in lane five alongside Efimova in the first semifinal on Monday night.

US-based Christopher Reid‚ a 100m backstroke semifinalist at the Rio Olympics in 2016‚ missed out on a semifinal berth by three positions‚ or one-tenth of a second.

He clocked 54.12 to end fifth in his heat and 19th overall‚ but having switched his focus to the longer race‚ he wasn’t disheartened.

“I’m pleased. It shows me that I’ve still got some speed — the 200m is the priority for me. I’ll give it my best shot in the 200m.”

In the women’s 100m backstroke Mariella Venter ended third in her heat but 39th overall in 1:02.95‚ and in the men’s 200m freestyle Eben Vorster was third in his heat and 44th overall.

The evening session kicks off at 1pm SA time.