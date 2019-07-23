Chad Le Clos‚ struggling with a groin hernia‚ predicted a tight battle against trash-talking youngsters as he began the defence of his 200m butterfly crown at the world championships on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old won his heat in Gwangju‚ South Korea‚ in 1min 56.17sec to be fifth fastest overall heading into the evening semifinals.

“I’ve had some trouble‚ of course — my hernia‚” said Le Clos‚ the world 200m ’fly champion in 2013 and again in 2015‚ as well as the 100m ’fly king in 2013 and 2015.

Le Clos has struggled with a long-standing groin injury that ultimately forced him to stop racing the individual medley‚ aggravated by the breaststroke kick.

It was finally diagnosed a few weeks back as a hernia‚ which might require surgery after the championships.