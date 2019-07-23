The national netball team arrived home to a heroines' welcome from a raucous crowd at OR Tambo Airport after returning from the Netball World Cup in England on Tuesday evening.

The brave Proteas made the nation proud as they marched to the semifinals‚ eventually finishing fourth at the tournament after losing to hosts England in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

The South Africans won their first five matches in succession‚ beating Trinidad and Tobago‚ Fiji‚ Jamaica‚ Scotland and Uganda before losing their final preliminary round match against England.