Tatjana Schoenmaker and her Tuks teammate Kaylene Corbett delivered another double act as they won their 200m breaststroke heats at the world swimming championships in Gwangju‚ South Korea‚ on Thursday morning.

Schoenmaker clocked 1min 24.66sec for the second-best time overall and Corbett touched in 2:24.83 to be seeded third.

Canada’s Sydney Pickrem was quickest in 2:24.53‚ but lurking lower down in the field are veteran racers‚ Russian Yuliya Efimova and Shiwen Ye of China.

Corbett‚ only the third SA swimmer after Schoenmaker and Chad le Clos to advance to an evening session at this gala so far‚ was over the moon with her effort‚ which was also a qualifying time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“All I wanted to do was try and get one evening swim here‚” said Corbett‚ an education student.

“Two years ago I came to world champs and it didn’t go as planned but this time I’m just happy. This is all I wanted‚ to get under Olympic A-qualifying time.”