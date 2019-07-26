Sport

SA swim sensation Schoenmaker takes silver

26 July 2019 - 15:43 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa after the women's 50m breaststroke final during the evening session of swimming on day 2 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 06, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa after the women's 50m breaststroke final during the evening session of swimming on day 2 of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Optus Aquatic Centre on April 06, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker became the first South African woman to win a medal at a Fina World Championships when she finished second in the 200m breaststroke on Friday.

Schoenmaker‚ who won the gold medals in women’s 100 metre breaststroke and the women's 200m breaststroke at the Commonwealth Games last year‚ finished second in a time of 2:22.52.

Yuliya Efimova of Russia won the gold in time of 2:20.17 and she was followed by Canada’s Sydney Pickrem who took bronze in time 2:22.90 in Gwangju.

On Thursday‚ Chad le Clos had to settle for bronze in the 200m butterfly final after 19-year-old Hungarian teenager Kristóf Milák stormed to gold.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy flying back to his home in Scotland Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat set for dramatic return to Sundowns Soccer
  3. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer
  4. Who won the battle of the kits: Is it Chiefs‚ Pirates or Sundowns? Soccer
  5. Thomas Mlambo apologises for tweeting image of Marc Batchelor's dead body Soccer

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X