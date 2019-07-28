Egan Bernal claims Colombia's first Tour de France title

Egan Bernal became the first Colombian to win the Tour de France when he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after Sunday's 21st and final stage won by Caleb Ewan of Australia.

The 22-year-old Bernal, the youngest rider to win the race in 110 years, gave Team Ineos -- formerly Team Sky -- their seventh title in the last eight editions.

He beat team mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas of Britain with Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk coming home third.

Also the winner of the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider, Bernal did not win a single stage, but he was first at the top of the Col de l'Iseran when the 19th stage was stopped because of hailstorms and landslides in the Alps.