Bonani finds out the hard way that there’s no sleep for Dream Chasers

When Bonani Zuke decided to celebrate her 40th birthday by running the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon – courtesy of Fedhealth’s Dream Chasers campaign – she wasn’t exactly a running novice.

The mother of two had already finished the Sowetan Marathon, a race with a reputation for being tough, as her maiden bow at the 42.2km distance last year. But even for someone who’s been there, done that, she says the changes in her build-up to the marathon have been drastic.

The basic keys to improving one’s conditioning are concentrating on the training itself, nutrition and rest. Of the three areas, Bonani has found that the training has been ramped up to a level she has never experienced before.

Before joining the Dream Chasers initiative, which will also feature the 10km and 12km trail run races on the weekend of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (September 15), the extent of Bonani’s training was two super-circuit sessions during the week and two 10km runs on weekends.