Defending Nedbank Golf Challenge (NGC) champion Lee Westwood will return for the 39th edition of the tournament in mid November.

Westwood‚ who won the tournament for the third time last year‚ has confirmed his participation‚ as has the man who he eventually wore down en route to the title‚ Louis Oosthuizen.

Although he has crept to within touching distance of turning 50‚ Westwood showed his class when he finished tied fourth in this year’s Open at Royal Portrush.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley tried to invoke the competitive spirit that prevailed in last year’s final round by reminding how SA's Oosthuizen and England's Westwood went toe to toe.

Eventually‚ however‚ Oosthuizen ran into trouble and had to settle for third.