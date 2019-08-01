Sport

Banned but determined: 'You ain't seen nothing yet,' says Caster Semenya

01 August 2019 - 10:20 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Caster Semenya remains steadfast, telling fans on social media that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Image: Caster Semenya via Twitter

Athlete Caster Semenya remains determined after a ruling by a Swiss judge reversed a decision to temporarily suspend her ban. 

A statement issued on Tuesday on behalf of the athlete said: "A single judge of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court had reversed prior rulings that had temporarily suspended the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) regulations pending the outcome of Caster's appeal against the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) award."

Earlier, the IAAF proposed that female athletes with naturally high levels of testosterone only be eligible to compete in international races if their hormone levels were medically reduced. 

Semenya has remained steadfast in her determination, telling fans on social media that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

In another post, Semenya reflected on why her parents named her Mokgadi Caster, saying, "You haven't seen nothing".

