Sport

Caster isn’t the cheat in this racist shambles, say SA academics

01 August 2019 - 06:12 By Dave Chambers
Caster Semenya has received support after the controversial IAAF ruling.
Caster Semenya has received support after the controversial IAAF ruling.
Image: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for IAAF

The leaders of world athletics should be considered cheats for the way they have victimised Caster Semenya, says an article in the latest edition of the SA Medical Journal.

Safia Mohamed of Unisa and Ames Dhai of Wits University said Semenya’s fight for the right to race “is about all women like her who originate from disadvantaged and mostly poor backgrounds”.

Most read

  1. 'I need to respect Kaizer Chiefs – it’s a big institution‚' says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  2. WATCH | MultiChoice apologises to Kaizer Chiefs after 'boMabena' tweet Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane may walk out on Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  4. Embattled Bafana coach Stuart Baxter raises eyebrows after calling private ... Soccer
  5. Marc Batchelor: fast fists and curious company Soccer

Latest Videos

6 thugs rob McDonald's and customers in Joburg
Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
X