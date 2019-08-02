Fedhealth Dream Chaser's training diet is literally driving him nuts

“I have bad ‘fomo’, I feel like I’m missing out, I feel like I’ll be behind with my training programme when I get back. I’ve actually improved my time significantly (he ran a 6km trail run in about 46 minutes in Modderfontein, Gauteng), so being out the game like this is devastating, because I feel like I’m going backwards.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Nkine, who says trainer Brendan McBirnie is still encouraging about his prospects. “He told me when I get back into it I should relax, because I won’t have lost momentum, and that as long as I ease myself back into it I should be fine.”

The 29-year-old says being part of the Dream Chasers campaign has been life-changing for him. The structured routine has substantially improved his eating, training and sleeping habits.

The recommended seven to eight hours’ sleep a night has come in handy for the father of almost year-old twins, who are almost a year old, given his struggles when they first arrived. The lives of Nkine and his fiancée Phetheni had become so disorganised that they sent the girls to his parents to cope with the adjustment.

“It was so bad I once turned up at work with a shirt that wasn’t ironed and socks that didn’t match. I then went all the way to Cape Town on a work trip, only to realise I’d taken my fiancée’s laptop.”

Nkine says his early morning runs with Phetheni, a seasoned runner who will be competing in the full marathon on D-day in Cape Town, haven’t degenerated into the trash talk one might imagine during their 5.30am runs.

“We run the same route, but I always end up doing more distance because I run back when I can’t see her, leave her behind again and then go back again ... She’s much slower than me, but she’s got much more mental resilience and stamina than I do.”

His involvement in the Dream Chasers campaign is now a well-known fact among his colleagues and some have taken to making memes, saying: “You know you don’t have to run, right?”

