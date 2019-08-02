Tatjana Schoenmaker hit Tokyo in winning fashion on Friday as she claimed victory in the 200m breaststroke at the season’s first World Cup meet in the Japanese city.

Just a year out from the 2020 Olympic Games in the Japanese capital‚ Schoenmaker clocked 2min 22.35sec to eclipse more than half a second off the four-year-old series record.

The SA star‚ a silver medallist at the recent world championships‚ was nearly two seconds faster than runner-up Reona Aoki of Japan.

Schoenmaker will compete in the 100m breaststroke on Saturday.