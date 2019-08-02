Sport

Tatjana Schoenmaker claims breaststroke gold in Tokyo

02 August 2019 - 14:40 By David Isaacson
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates winning the gold after competing in the Women's 200m Breaststroke Final on day one of the FINA Swimming World Cup Tokyo at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center on August 2, 2019.
Image: Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Tatjana Schoenmaker hit Tokyo in winning fashion on Friday as she claimed victory in the 200m breaststroke at the season’s first World Cup meet in the Japanese city.

Just a year out from the 2020 Olympic Games in the Japanese capital‚ Schoenmaker clocked 2min 22.35sec to eclipse more than half a second off the four-year-old series record.

The SA star‚ a silver medallist at the recent world championships‚ was nearly two seconds faster than runner-up Reona Aoki of Japan.

Schoenmaker will compete in the 100m breaststroke on Saturday.

