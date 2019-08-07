Here's how this marathon runner uses the app Strava to make art
Runner Lenny Maughan is getting recognition for his ability to blend sport and art. Using the sporting app Strava, which tracks his routes as he moves, Lenny has made some epic pieces of art, the most recent being a representation of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.
Speaking to Runner's World, Maughan said he had not planned on creating Strava art, but the idea was sparked by some runners whose routes created body parts when viewed on the app.
He said although he thought these were funny, they lacked depth and meaning. He then came up with the plan to make Strava art.
His running art journey began when he drew the Vulcan salute, a hand gesture made popular by Leonard Nimoy in Star Trek. "I sketched out the Vulcan salute - the hand gesture - on a paper map, in a sort of tribute since Leonard Nimoy had recently died."
Maughan said there was quite a bit of planning involved before he goes for his runs. "I have to plan them precisely in advance. I just dream up shapes of things - random, unexpected, timeless, widely recognisable."
According to Men's Health, Maughan, who has lived in San Francisco for more than 20 years, seeks to honour his community and celebrate the region. His pieces of art also include a helmet and axe, which honours the fire fighters who protected citizens from wildfires in 2018.