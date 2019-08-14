Caster Semenya says she never felt supported by other women

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya, who has been locked in a battle over her testosterone levels with athletics authorities, said on Wednesday that she has not felt supported by other women in sport.

The South African athlete will not be able to defend her 800-metres title at the world championships in September after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling that temporarily lifted testosterone regulations imposed on her.

"Since I have been in sport I have never really felt very supported, I've never felt recognised mostly by women," said Semenya during a women's conference in Johannesburg where she was the headline speaker.

Semenya is appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) ruling that supported regulations introduced by the sport's governing body, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).