From Durban's mean streets to skating with the stars, Thalente's Olympic dream lives on

When he was a homeless kid hanging out at the skatepark on Durban's beachfront, Thalente Biyela dreamed about competing against the world's best skateboarders.

Now his dream has come true, following his win at the 2019 Vans Park Series Africa Regional Championship in July, held at Cape Town’s Shred Skate Park, the country’s only World Championship bowl skateboarding qualifier.

The 26-year-old will now jet off to the US to compete at the 2019 Vans Park Series (VPS) World Championship in Salt Lake City on September 6.

The series attracts hundreds of riders from across the world to compete in a number of ranked events.

“I am pretty excited, but nervous at the same time. I am looking forward to the whole experience, especially competing with some of the best dudes in the world. I couldn’t be more stoked about it,” he told TimesLIVE on Monday.

The former street child ran away from home at age 11 and lived off handouts for years, until he struck up a friendship with skateboarders along the city's promenade.