Caster Semenya pokes fun at her 800m absence, 'loads up with pap'

The athlete has been blocked from defending her 800m title at the World Championships in September after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling which had previously temporarily lifted regulations imposed on her.

The regulations surround an IAAF proposal that female athletes with naturally high levels of testosterone, as is the case with Semenya, only be able to compete if their hormone levels are medically reduced.

Semenya has remained determined in her battle, posting motivational quotes and images.

"Whoever is going to stop me from running is going to have to drag me out of the track," she said at the Standard Bank Top Women Conference last week.