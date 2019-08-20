Sport

Caster Semenya pokes fun at her 800m absence, 'loads up with pap'

20 August 2019 - 11:28 By Jessica Levitt
Caster Semenya remains determined in her battle with the IAAF, posting motivational quotes and images - and loading up with pap.
Image: Lukas Schulze/Getty Images for IAAF

Athlete Caster Semenya has poked fun at her absence from running, posting an image of three bowls of pap.

Semenya captioned the picture: "In case you are wondering how I am doing on my 800m absence. Walaaaah, that's how I am doing, loading."

The athlete has been blocked from defending her 800m title at the World Championships in September after the Swiss Federal Tribunal reversed a ruling which had previously temporarily lifted regulations imposed on her.

The regulations surround an IAAF proposal that female athletes with naturally high levels of testosterone, as is the case with Semenya, only be able to compete if their hormone levels are medically reduced.

Semenya has remained determined in her battle, posting motivational quotes and images.

"Whoever is going to stop me from running is going to have to drag me out of the track," she said at the Standard Bank Top Women Conference last week.

