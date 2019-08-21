Sport

Sprinter Clarence Munyai faces tough Paris test

21 August 2019 - 12:03 By David Isaacson
Clarence Munyai will face one his toughest races at the Paris Diamond League meeting.
Clarence Munyai will face one his toughest races at the Paris Diamond League meeting.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Clarence Munyai faces a tough 200m test at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Saturday night‚ taking on world No1 Noah Lyles as well as world champion Ramil Guliyev.

Seven of the field have been under 20 seconds in their careers and five of them have done it this season alone.

The 21-year-old Munyai‚ with a of 20.04 in 2019‚ has yet to break the 20sec barrier since the 19.69 SA record he clocked at the Tuks track in Pretoria early last year.

That time made Munyai the second-fastest 200m sprinter on the planet for 2018‚ but this season he is tied on 14th.

Noah Lyles of the US is a threat for South Africa's Clarence Munyai.
Noah Lyles of the US is a threat for South Africa's Clarence Munyai.
Image: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

American Lyle went 19.65 last year and lowered his best to 19.50 in early July to make himself the favourite for the Diamond League crown as well as the world championships in Doha from September 27 to October 6.

Also in the line-up is Canadian Aaron Brown‚ who has won three top relay sprint medals‚ one at the Olympics and two at world championships.

Turkey's Ramil Guliyev is the world champion.
Turkey's Ramil Guliyev is the world champion.
Image: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

He won Commonwealth Games silver at Gold Coast last year ahead of Munyai‚ who was struggling with injury.

Also part of the sub-20 club for 2019 are Brown‚ Nigerian Divine Oduduru‚ Alex Quinonez of Ecuador and Turkey’s Guliyev‚ who beat Wayde van Niekerk to the 200m gold at the last world championships in London in 2017.

Munyai is the only SA athlete in the entry lists so far.

Most read

  1. Mark Mayambela ‘needs a prayer’, says Highlands coach ODG Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  3. Former Pirates coach Sredojevic after joining Zamalek: 'It's dream come true' Soccer
  4. Sredojevic fires back: Ex-Pirates coach says Zamalek report is ‘total nonsense’ Soccer
  5. Jomo Sono says they were 'hurt' when Multichoice Diski Challenge matches were ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
The moment when the Krugersdorp killers get life imprisonment

Related articles

  1. Caster Semenya says she never felt supported by other women Sport
  2. IN QUOTES | Caster Semenya: 'My plan is to run until I’m 35' Sport
  3. Saluting SA's extraordinary women this Women's Day South Africa
  4. From Caster Semenya to Mandisa Mfeka, we celebrate these trailblazers this ... South Africa
  5. Tokyo 2020: Team SA's funding woes might not affect medal count Sport
  6. Soweto's inspiring soccer gogos risk losing their home field to developers Lifestyle
  7. SA's Olympic hopefuls spending big money in quest to get to Tokyo Games Sport
  8. Caster isn’t the cheat in this racist shambles, say SA academics Sport
X