Clarence Munyai faces a tough 200m test at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Saturday night‚ taking on world No1 Noah Lyles as well as world champion Ramil Guliyev.

Seven of the field have been under 20 seconds in their careers and five of them have done it this season alone.

The 21-year-old Munyai‚ with a of 20.04 in 2019‚ has yet to break the 20sec barrier since the 19.69 SA record he clocked at the Tuks track in Pretoria early last year.

That time made Munyai the second-fastest 200m sprinter on the planet for 2018‚ but this season he is tied on 14th.