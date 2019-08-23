Tatjana Schoenmaker and her Tuks teammate Kaylene Corbett found a novel way to relieve tension before big races on their recent sojourn to the world championships and World Student Games — joking with each other in Afrikaans.

The call room‚ where swimmers gather before walking onto pool deck for each race‚ can be an intimidating and lonely place.

But with Schoenmaker and Corbett swimming the 200m breaststroke together at both galas‚ they were able to break that monotony somewhat‚ cracking a few jokes to each other in Afrikaans and enjoying a couple of laughs while their rivals looked on.

“We obviously don’t have massive conversations‚” said Schoenmaker. “We still try and focus on what we’re there for and what we’re going to be doing.

“It’s always so nice having someone in the call room‚ you’re just not sitting there by yourself. You can turn to the person and have a quick little laugh before you go in.”