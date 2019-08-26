Nkine is ready for anything - except for the first 2km of the trail run

Slow starts aside, the 29-year-old account executive (at a financial firm) is as ready as can be for his race. “I’m absolutely ready, I think I can do it tomorrow. I’m fit for it, I’ve developed the strength and technicalities side of it, so I’m confident.”

Ironically, Nkine got his confidence back after recovering from a cold about a month ago, where after a week easing himself back into the running routine he smashed his personal best time of around 30 minutes for a 5km park run by a whole minute.

“It was almost as if I hadn’t stopped. Considering that I was coming off the bench that was an incredible improvement. I’m not even stressed about the marathon day now, my runs are fun and now it’s all about the maintenance while I wait it out until the race.”

For all that confidence, though, the interesting thing about Nkine’s progress is that he has yet to complete a full 12km trail run, having only run 8km versions of it in his practice runs.

“I was actually thinking about that on one of my runs. I thought, the first two and last 2km of the race in Cape Town are road, which means the middle is 8km. I’ve completed entire 8km trail runs, but I haven’t done the full 12km so technically I’ve done 'the race’ on trail. So I think I’ll be alright.”

Nkine says being involved in the campaign has transformed his life from a fitness point of view: “When I started I felt I had to do it for my health and to try to stay fit. But now I’ve developed a love for running and it’s become a part of my life.

“I enjoy doing it and I can’t wait to get out there and do it, and when I don’t run it’s like I haven’t begun my day the right way. The highlight of my journey has been the transformation from not knowing anything about trail running to loving doing it.

