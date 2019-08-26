Sport analyst David Kekana has died

TimesLIVE has learnt that well-known sports analyst and former Sunday Times journalist David Kekana has died.

SABC reports that he died on Sunday in hospital after suffering a long illness.

Kekana was known for analysing local soccer on various TV shows.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa said Kekana's death was a big loss to the sporting industry.

“Today we woke up to devastating news of the passing of veteran football analyst David Kekana. His contribution to football analysis spans close to two decades and his commitment to sports development will be sorely missed. We send our sympathies to his loved ones.”

Fellow sports presenter Lelo Mzaca said he would never forget how much Kekana had done for him.

“Learning of your passing is a big shock to me. It's also a monumental loss for us who knew you and work side by side with you. I'll personally be forever indebted to you, Daiza! You know just how much you've done for me,” said Mzaca.

Kekana has been trending on social media, with many remembering his witty humour and charm.