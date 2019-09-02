Serena Williams says her daughter is her greatest accomplishment as she marks her 2nd birthday

Serena Williams' greatest achievement has nothing to do with tennis, or the money and fame that comes with it, but rather life's priceless gift - her daughter, Alexis Ohanian, who recently turned two years old.

Serena took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her bundle of love, captioning a picture of her and husband Alexis Ohanian with the then newborn baby: “The last two years have been my greatest accomplishment.”