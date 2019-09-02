Sport

Serena Williams says her daughter is her greatest accomplishment as she marks her 2nd birthday

02 September 2019 - 08:30 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Serena Williams' daughter is two years old.
Serena Williams' daughter is two years old.
Image: Instagram/Serena Williams

Serena Williams' greatest achievement has nothing to do with tennis, or the money and fame that comes with it,  but rather life's priceless gift - her daughter, Alexis Ohanian, who recently turned two years old.

Serena took to Instagram on Sunday to pay tribute to her bundle of love, captioning a picture of her and husband Alexis Ohanian with the then newborn baby: “The last two years have been my greatest accomplishment.”

An equally proud father also wished his daughter happy birthday. “How has it already been two years? Happy cake day @olympiaohanian thank you for being the greatest thing we've ever done.”

He also used the opportunity to advocate for paid family leave, saying he is a better business leader because of their daughter. “And thank you for teaching me that every parent in the US deserves those first months with their newborn. I'm a better business leader because of it.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Halala! Serena Williams fans overjoyed at win over Maria Sharapova

Fans of Serena Williams are raving about her on social media, after she beat Maria Sharapova to advance to the second stage of the 2019 US Open
Sport
5 days ago

Williams routs Sharapova in US Open start, 'rusty' Federer wins

Serena Williams overwhelmed Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 on Monday to reach the second round of the US Open in search of her 24th Grand Slam title while ...
Sport
6 days ago

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams: the saga continues

As if Serena Williams's return to the US Open did not feel intriguing enough, after the unpleasant scenes that disfigured last year's trophy ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane on Bafana job: 'It was sad to be fired by a taxi owner and a ... Soccer
  2. Molefi Ntseki appointed full time Bafana Bafana head coach Soccer
  3. Mosimane humbled by the love from Celtic supporters Soccer
  4. Safa explains why Molefi Ntseki was appointed Bafana Bafana full time coach Soccer
  5. ‘You don’t want a Mario Balotelli in your team‚’ says Highlands coach Da Gama Soccer

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X