WATCH| The heartwarming moment between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff everyone's talking about
Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are making global news headlines not only for the exciting game the two delivered during the 2019 US Tennis Open on Saturday, but also for Osaka's gesture which has been dubbed by many as “great sportsmanship”.
21-year-old Osaka outplayed the 15-year-old Gauff, beating her 6-3-6-0. An emotional Gauff wanted to leave the court immediately after the match, but Osaka managed to convince her otherwise.
In a video by Complex Sports of the two that has gone viral, Osaka can be heard telling Gauff that she “did amazing” while convincing her to address the crowd who came to support her.
An emotional Gauff said, “No, I'm going to cry for the whole interview." In response, Osaka said: “No, I think it's better than going into the shower and crying there.”
Gauff also told espnW that she is going to learn from her match against Osaka. “It was amazing, she did amazing and I will learn a lot from this match, and she's been so sweet to me. So thank you for this, thank you.”
She continued: “I don't want people to think that I'm trying to take this moment from her because she really deserves it, so thank you.”
Osaka equally praised Gauff and her parents for raising “an amazing daughter”.
Tweeps did not miss the opportunity to praise the sisterhood between the two. Here's a glimpse of the reactions:
