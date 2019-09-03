Tickets for the tennis spectacle between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Cape Town will go on sale on Wednesday‚ organisers have said.

The tickets‚ which will start at R150 a head‚ will available at Computicket from 9am.

Federer will take on Nadal in an exhibition match at the Cape Town Stadium on February 7‚ the weekend after the Australian Open final‚ with proceeds going to Federer’s foundation for education in rural Southern Africa.

It’s the sixth time these two are playing each other for charity‚ but the first time on African soil.

Organisers are hoping to break the world record for largest crowd at a tennis match — the current mark is 35‚681 was set by Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters in Brussels in 2010.