Wayde van Niekerk: 'How do we as men change women abuse?'

Athlete Wayde van Niekerk has spoken out against gender-based violence in SA, posting a heartfelt message on his Instagram page about crime in the country.

Van Niekerk posted a picture of a group of women, including his wife, and said that he wants to “help protect our women”.

“How do we as men change women abuse and take away their fears,” he asked.

The post received thousands of likes and was filled with comments as people aired their opinions.