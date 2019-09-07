Charles Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole at Monza amid last lap farce

Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for their home Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Saturday in a qualifying session that ended in farce and with drivers under investigation.

Five times world champion Lewis Hamilton joined the 21-year-old Monegasque on the front row for Mercedes, with Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas third and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel fourth.

The last lap saw nine drivers cruising around, weaving and braking but with nobody willing to take the lead, and only McLaren's Carlos Sainz making it to the line in time for a final fast lap.

"That was worse than a junior formula," a fuming Toto Wolff, team principal of world champions Mercedes, told Sky Sports television.

"The problem was everyone wants a slipstream and nobody wants to go first.... and then everyone looks like idiots."