Nadal battles past Berrettini to reach US Open final

“The first set was a little bit frustrating because I had a lot of break points and you don’t want to be in a tiebreak against a player like Matteo,” Nadal said.

“I survived that moment and finally I had the break ... I think I started to play with more calm and was more aggressive.

“I just tried to stay focused on the next point.”

Nadal tipped his hat to the 24th seeded Berrettini, who came through several epic battles to reach the semis in New York.

“He’s young and he has everything,” he said.

“He’s already one of the best players in the world.”

Next up for Nadal is a showdown with big-serving Russian Medvedev, who was a straight sets winner over Grigor Dimitrov earlier in the day.

The pair’s only previous meeting took place in the final of last month’s Rogers Cup in Montreal, where Nadal was a 6-3 6-0 winner.

“He’s one of the more solid players on tour,” Nadal said of the 23-year-old, who will be appearing in his fourth consecutive final and first at a Grand Slam.

“He’s taking steps forward every single week, having an amazing summer. I need to be playing at my best.

“As always in a Grand Slam final you can’t expect an easy opponent.”

Victory in Sunday’s final would leave Nadal just one Grand Slam shy of Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20.

Earlier Medvedev ground out a 7-6(5) 6-4 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov.

Medvedev has a complicated relationship with the Flushing Meadows crowds, who have cast him as a US Open bad boy due to his on-court antics, but the fifth seeded Russian has been as good as gold where it matters — on the scoreboard.

“I will not say that I’m a kind person or a good person, I can only say I’m a really calm person in life,” said Medvedev, who has incurred $19,000 (about R280,250) in fines for an assortment of offences including smashing racquets and giving the crowd the middle finger.

“I actually have no idea why the demons go out when I play tennis.

“I’m not proud of what I did. I’m working to never do it again.”

Medvedev may not be winning many friends but he is winning matches. Lots of them.

His semifinal victory on Friday sends the 23-year-old through to his fourth straight final and stretches his win streak to 12 matches.