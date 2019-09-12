Sport

Caster Semenya‚ Sunette Viljoen to get upgraded medals from 2011

12 September 2019 - 11:18 By David Isaacson
The undisputed queen of middle-distance running Caster Semenya will move from silver to gold in the 800m she ran in at the 2011 world championships.
The undisputed queen of middle-distance running Caster Semenya will move from silver to gold in the 800m she ran in at the 2011 world championships.
Image: Caster Semenya/Instagram

Caster Semenya and Sunette Viljoen are to receive their upgraded medals from the 2011 world championships during the 2019 edition in Doha‚ Athletics South Africa (ASA) said on Thursday.

Semenya moves from 800m silver to gold and Viljoen from javelin bronze to silver after the Russian victors of both events — both called Mariya — were disqualified for doping.

Mariya Abakumova won the women’s javelin and Mariya Savinova the women’s 800m.

Viljoen will receive her silver ahead of the afternoon session on October 2.

Semenya’s medal will be given to ASA.

The federation said it would “decide on the appropriate time‚ venue and date for an official handover to the athlete”.

The world championships in Doha run from September 27 to October 6.

Sunette Viljoen will also benefit.
Sunette Viljoen will also benefit.
Image: Robert Hradil/Gallo Images

Most read

  1. Did Sredojevic throw shade at Pirates in cryptic tweet? Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane on George Lebese: 'We gave him a chance‚ let’s be honest' Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena quits Twitter Soccer
  4. SA beat Zimbabwe to qualify for 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations Soccer
  5. Mosimane mulls over his final selection for Sundowns' away Champions League tie Soccer

Latest Videos

Shop owner beats up 'looter' in Witbank
James Dalton allegedly bites security guard’s face during street brawl

Related articles

  1. Athletics SA not likely to win gold at world championships Sport
  2. Caster Semenya signs for Janine van Wyk Football Club Soccer
  3. Banyana captain Van Wyk backs Olympic champion Caster Semenya to make it in ... Soccer
  4. 'Government has invested almost R27m in SA athletics in three years‚' says ... Sport
  5. Wayde van Niekerk to decide whether he will compete in Doha Sport
  6. Sascoc in jitters as senior manager vacates her post Sport
  7. SA rowing team hoping to do well at championships in bid to secure Olympics spot Sport
  8. Noah Lyles out to wear the Usain Bolt mantle Sport
  9. Sports ministry clams up on African Games requests Sport
  10. Caster Semenya says she never felt supported by other women Sport
X