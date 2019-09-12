Sport

WATCH | SA Olympic hopeful Caitlin Rooskrantz wins gold in Hungary

12 September 2019 - 12:43 By David Isaacson
Caitlin Rooskrantz was simply brilliant on the day.
Caitlin Rooskrantz was simply brilliant on the day.
Image: Ilse Pelser

The SA Gymnastics Federation is celebrating the gold medal won by Olympic hopeful Caitlin Rooskrantz at the weekend.

The 17-year-old qualified fourth in the uneven bars at the FIG Challenge World Cup in Szombathely‚ Hungary‚ but then stepped up her game in the final to claim the victory.

“Caitlin is one of our Olympic high performance gymnasts who has displayed huge improvement in her results and is a great prospect for the future‚” the federation said in a statement on Thursday.

Caitlin is one of our Olympic High Performance Gymnast who has displayed huge improvement in her results and is a great prospect for the future.

Caitlin’s hard work, and large support network of her family, club, district, Province, National Federation and IOC Scholarship has assisted her ability to compete internationally.

Caitlin wins Gold at the Hungary Challenge World Cup. Uneven Bars: 1st. Rooskrantz Caitlin (RSA), 13.333. 📽️ FIG Gymnastics

Most read

  1. Did Sredojevic throw shade at Pirates in cryptic tweet? Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane on George Lebese: 'We gave him a chance‚ let’s be honest' Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena quits Twitter Soccer
  4. SA beat Zimbabwe to qualify for 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations Soccer
  5. Mosimane mulls over his final selection for Sundowns' away Champions League tie Soccer

Latest Videos

Shop owner beats up 'looter' in Witbank
James Dalton allegedly bites security guard’s face during street brawl

Related articles

  1. David Notoane tells his under-23 players to dream bigger Soccer
  2. SA beat Zimbabwe to qualify for 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations Soccer
  3. Olympics in their sights as under-23s put 5 past Zimbabwe in Orlando Soccer
  4. SA U-23s looking for goals against Zimbabwe at Orlando Stadium Soccer
  5. Banyana coach Ellis frustrated by missed chances after Olympics shock Soccer
  6. Notoane excited by synergy among national team after Ntseki's appointment to ... Soccer
  7. SA men's rowing pair are in Olympic medal territory‚ says coach Barrow Sport
  8. Banyana's Olympic dream dashed Soccer
  9. CONFIRMED: Olympic and double world 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk to miss ... Sport
  10. 'Government has invested almost R27m in SA athletics in three years‚' says ... Sport
X