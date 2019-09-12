What you should know about buying second-hand fitness equipment

With today’s hectic schedules, most of us are looking for convenient ways to fit exercise into our day. Bringing the gym to your home might just be a viable option, but how will you know what fitness equipment you’ll need? And where should you buy it?

“There are plenty of excellent second-hand fitness equipment options available for sale online, including treadmills, ellipticals, free weights and stationary bikes,” says Estelle Nagel, marketing manager for Gumtree South Africa.

“There are great heart-rate monitors, step counters and wearable tech products such as Fitbits available second hand and even brand-new sport shoes that were unwanted gifts or hardly used. Do a lot of research on these items and check for wear and tear – chances are you can still find a good quality bargain.”

Opt for quality

Nagel advises home gym fanatics to start small and be prepared to invest in items that are in good condition. “You can pick up an old treadmill for a song on an online classifieds site, but remember that they are more prone to breakage and in need of regular maintenance than items such as ellipticals or stationary bikes and stepping machines. Always check whether the item has recently been serviced or whether parts have had to be repeatedly replaced.”

It’s always a good idea to shop for used fitness equipment that you’ve used at a gym, store or friend’s home – that way you will know whether or not you’ll like and continue to use the product in the future. If you don’t like cycling, a stationary bike might not be the thing for you. “Stick with your fitness personality,” says Nagel.

Make sure it’s safe

Unwanted gym equipment can often be relegated to a dusty corner of the garage or garden shed, which means that you have to carefully check all second-hand purchases for danger signs. “Frayed wires, or emergency shut-off switches that no longer work or seem damaged are signs that you shouldn’t purchase the machine,” says Nagel.

“Iron dumbbells should not be rusty and bikes should pedal smoothly and stop easily. Ask whether you can try the equipment out before purchase. It doesn’t have to be a full body workout, just a brief pedal should suffice.”