No more couch potatoes: proud Dream Chasers runners cross the finish line

If Nkine Letsela’s reaction to accomplishing his goal in the widely successful inaugural Dream Chasers campaign is anything to go by, Fedhealth may have to start calling it the Miracle Chasers campaign.

Three months ago, Letsela was fretting about the prospect of the 12km trail run at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon as one of three participants in the Dream Chasers campaign, which is aimed at helping to realise the fitness dreams of Fedhealth’s members.

Not long after Letsela began training, he said his body felt like it had been through World War 3. And with two weeks remaining ahead of the race, he had calf, shin and illness issues. Yet when his race came over the weekend, he smashed his expectations by a whopping 11 minutes (he was hoping to finish in one hour and 45 minutes).

As if being a “machine” while going up Cape Town’s Signal Hill wasn’t enough, the 29-year-old is now talking about tackling the granddaddy of all races.

“I’m starting to get this thing in my head that I want to do the Comrades Marathon,” he says. “I want to start doing the 42[km]s and qualifying for it. I’ve got this thing that’s just lingering in the back of my mind and it’s starting to bug me.

“But I have to start by doing the 22km trail at next year’s Cape Town Marathon first.”

Another runner whose Dream Chasers experience has given her a taste for the improbable is Bonani Zuke, who ran the full marathon distance at the event on the day of her 40th birthday and obliterated her personal best.

Zuke, who ran the Soweto Marathon in six-and-a-half hours in her maiden voyage over the distance last year, finished in a jaw-dropping four hours and 49 minutes, a full 41 minutes faster than she had hoped despite having her energy levels crash halfway through due to hunger (thank goodness for the free food along the way).

Success like that begets massive dreams, and Zuke’s is no different: “With my time I managed to qualify for the Two Oceans Marathon, so I’m going to start training for it. Two Oceans is next April, so if I start training now I think I’ll be able to make it.”