Lewis Hamilton sets scintillating pace in second Singapore practice

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton lived up to his status as pre-race favourite for the Singapore Grand Prix when the Mercedes driver soared to the top of the timesheets with a storming lap in the second free practice session at a floodlit Marina Bay Street Circuit on Friday.

The Briton, who has won four times in Singapore, is well on course for a sixth world title after recording eight victories in 2019.

His scintillating form after two practice sessions around the demanding 23-turn layout suggest he will be celebrating a ninth triumph of the campaign on Sunday night.

Hamilton spent the first session churning out race simulation laps on the more durable hard compound tyres as he clocked the third fastest time behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who had set their best laps on the quicker soft tyres.

However, once the Briton was unleashed with softs fitted on his Mercedes and 50 minutes to go in the second session, he immediately clocked a day's best 1:38.773 seconds to leave all but Verstappen trailing in his wake.