Boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti insists he's not threatened by rival event

Boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti is unfazed by talk that a tournament he is staging in East London on Saturday night could be overshadowed by a rival’s event to be held in the Eastern Cape city 24 hours earlier.

Matiti is set to host an event dubbed "Battle of Straw weights" that will see domestic champion Xolisa "Gusheshe" Magusha face Sibusiso Bandla‚ while ABU holder Ayanda Ndulani will defend against Loyiso Ngantweni at the ICC Hotel in East London.

But fears that Matiti’s tournament could be eclipsed have swirled overheard after confirmation that a glamorous IBF junior lightweight elimination bout between Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile and Russian Shavkhtadzhon Rakhomiv would be staged at Orient Theatre on Friday night.

The winner of the Fuzile vs Rakhomiv eliminator will earn the right to challenge for the IBF belt currently held by American Tevin Farmer.

There were concerns this would take the limelight off Matiti’s jamboree.