Athletes feeling the heat at Qatar world championships

Some competitors at the world athletics championships that began on Friday have already encountered their most challenging opponent: the sweltering Qatari heat.

With its suffocating humidity and daytime temperatures hovering around 38 degrees Celsius, Doha weather has been widely discussed among athletes and athletics officials and seen as a cause for concern in some events.

Those competing on the road in the marathon and walking races will begin their events in the middle of the night to minimise the heat's harmful effects.

Although the heat is less of a threat to the athletes competing inside the Khalifa International Stadium, where temperatures are kept at around 21 degrees with the help of a cooling system, they have still had to adjust their training because they practise at an outdoor facility.

"We are from a hot climate as well, but nothing to compare with this," Bahamian coach Ronald Cartwright told Reuters.

"Here you walk outside and it's like somebody put a heater on you. I guess that is why they are doing it at night."