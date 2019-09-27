Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in Russian Grand Prix second practice

Max Verstappen topped the times for Red Bull ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in Friday's second free practice for this weekend's Russian Grand Prix.

The two 'new generation' rivals, both 21, outpaced Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, the team that has dominated all five previous events held at the Sochi Autodrom by the Black Sea.

Dutchman Verstappen, who is set to take a five-place grid penalty for using a new engine, clocked a best lap in one minute and 33.162 seconds to outpace the in-form Monegasque driver, winner of the Belgian and Italian Grands Prix, by 0.335 seconds on a cool and dry afternoon.

Bottas was six-tenths adrift in third just one-tenth ahead of Hamilton with Sebastian Vettel, who ended 13 months without a win by triumphing in Singapore last Sunday, fifth in the second Ferrari ahead of Pierry Gasly in a Toro Rosso.