Lewis Hamilton wins in Russian Grand Prix to end Ferrari's F1 run of success

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton snatched victory in the Russian Grand Prix in a surprise Mercedes one-two on Sunday after Ferrari argued over team orders and were undone by a virtual safety car.

Hamilton also banked a bonus point for the fastest lap of the race to stretch his lead to 73 points over team mate and closest rival Valtteri Bottas, who finished second, with five rounds remaining.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third after an early radio controversy with Sebastian Vettel, whose retirement on the 28th of 53 laps brought out the virtual safety car that ironically cemented Hamilton's lead.

Mercedes's victory was their sixth in a row in Sochi, the team having won every Russian Grand Prix since the first in 2014.

The victory was the 82nd of Hamilton's career, and ninth of the season, leaving him nine short of Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91.

"It feels like a long time coming, it feels like the first time as well," said Hamilton, now closer than ever to a sixth title, of his first win since Hungary on the eve of the August break.

"It's just incredible to have this result today, considering how quick they (Ferrari) were off the start. Just keeping up with them was an incredibly hard task.