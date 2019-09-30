Ethiopian Olympian Kenenisa Bekele's fans in awe after Berlin Marathon win
Fans of Ethiopia's long-distance runner Kenenisa Bekele are raving about his win at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, despite the athlete struggling with knee and hamstring injuries in recent years.
Bekele led the men and clocked 2:01:41, missing the 2:01:39 world record set by Kenyan champion Eliud Kipchoge in 2018 by just two seconds. According to The Guardian and IAAF, he said missing the current world record was more motivating than discouraging.
“I knew that I was in top form, although my preparation was shorter than I would have hoped. I know I can run faster,” he told The Guardian.
On Twitter, fans had nothing but admiration for Bekele.
In the greatest comeback in marathon running history, Kenenisa Bekele went from busted at 30km, to missing the world record by 2seconds. #BerlinMarathon #marathon #running pic.twitter.com/YhJBxacsUN— Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) September 29, 2019
Dear #KOTLoyalsOnly #KOTLoyas , Can we all Congratulate KENENISA BEKELE for Winning Berlin Marathon And just 2 seconds short of breaking the WORLD RECORDS..The man I thought won't be able to win after he started slowing down in the middle of the race because of pain from Injury. pic.twitter.com/PeHt6drsni— Amb.Maryam Omar🇰🇪🇸🇴 (@AmbMao1) September 29, 2019
Bekele what a race.. 2:01:41 #BerlinMarathon pic.twitter.com/4bipyLdZna— BlackBone P. Letlole (@AmlaGaddaffi) September 29, 2019
Bekele is the legend of legends. Wow. I'm crying. 2:01:41. He needed 2 secs for the WR. #BerlinMarathon— Sandi. (@realsplusk7) September 29, 2019
Absolutely amazing Keneisa Bekele #berlinmarathon2019 pic.twitter.com/vhqbCBt83a— Black Monopoly (@_Gambu) September 29, 2019
Wow 😯 that’s astonishing run from Kenenisa Bekele who missed world record by 2 seconds and ran second fastest ever marathon in 2:01.41 in Berlin Marathon 2019 pic.twitter.com/kDIGwYkrB7— Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) September 29, 2019
Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele staged a thrilling comeback to win the Berlin marathon on Sunday, recording the second-fastest time ever to finish just two seconds short of the world record set previously by Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge— Malichasommo🇰🇪 (@Malichasommo1) September 29, 2019
# berlinmarathon2019 pic.twitter.com/va8MlkKb6F
The Ethiopians in my street should share their running secret 🙆🏽♂️#BerlinMarathon #Bekele #Bekere 🏃🏾♂️— Tiyani_B (@Tea_Bee15) September 29, 2019