Ethiopian Olympian Kenenisa Bekele's fans in awe after Berlin Marathon win

Fans of Ethiopia's long-distance runner Kenenisa Bekele are raving about his win at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, despite the athlete struggling with knee and hamstring injuries in recent years.

Bekele led the men and clocked 2:01:41, missing the 2:01:39 world record set by Kenyan champion Eliud Kipchoge in 2018 by just two seconds. According to The Guardian and IAAF, he said missing the current world record was more motivating than discouraging.

“I knew that I was in top form, although my preparation was shorter than I would have hoped. I know I can run faster,” he told The Guardian.

On Twitter, fans had nothing but admiration for Bekele.