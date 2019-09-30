Sport

Ethiopian Olympian Kenenisa Bekele's fans in awe after Berlin Marathon win

30 September 2019 - 12:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Ethiopian long-distance runner Kenenisa Bekele won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, two seconds shy of the world record.
Ethiopian long-distance runner Kenenisa Bekele won the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, two seconds shy of the world record.
Image: Instagram/Kenesisa Bekele

Fans of Ethiopia's long-distance runner Kenenisa Bekele are raving about his win at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday, despite the athlete struggling with knee and hamstring injuries in recent years.

Bekele led the men and clocked 2:01:41, missing the 2:01:39 world record set by Kenyan champion Eliud Kipchoge in 2018 by just two seconds. According to The Guardian and  IAAF, he said missing the current world record was more motivating than discouraging.

“I knew that I was in top form, although my preparation was shorter than I would have hoped. I know I can run faster,” he told The Guardian.

On Twitter, fans had nothing but admiration for Bekele. 

MORE

Akani Simbine after Doha loss -'Next year we come back stronger and faster'

SA sprinter Akani Simbine may have lost in Doha but he is hopeful that 2020 will see him deliver an even better performance.
Sport
4 hours ago

SA medal hopes rest on Akani Simbine hitting the mark at world champs

South Africa’s medal run at the world championships in Doha could begin and end on Saturday.
Sport
1 week ago

Athletics SA names 31 for world champs as it scraps tough selection standards

Athletics SA (ASA) scrapped its own controversial qualifying standards as it named a 31-strong team for the world championships in Doha from next ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane heaps praise on his Champions League record ... Soccer
  2. Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs go three points clear at the top with win over Baroka Soccer
  4. Gung-ho Thamsanqa Gabuza could follow 'Micho' to trophydom Sport
  5. Springboks put Namibia to the sword Rugby

Latest Videos

'Huge' Clifton beach party preceded UCT student's murder: security guard
Mzansi reacts to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal
X