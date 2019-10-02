Sport

Prize pool totalling R4.47m up for grabs at next year's Comrades Marathon

02 October 2019 - 16:19 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
A file photo of Comrades Marathon race director Rowyn James.
A file photo of Comrades Marathon race director Rowyn James.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Comrades Marathon Association race director Rowyn James said the 90.2km distance for next year's down-run shouldn't be an inhibiting factor to run the best time.

James‚ who was speaking at the Comrades Marathon launch in Rosebank‚ had to field a question from 2015 up-run champion Gift Kelehe‚ who asked whether it was feasible to break David Gatebe's 2016 down-run time of 5.18.19.

The length of the 2016 down run was 89.2km and finished at Kingsmead‚ while next year's 90.2km down will be completed at the Moses Mabhida Stadium like the 2017 race won by Bongmusa Mthembu.

“The Comrades distance changes and that could be because of roadworks and operational factors.

"The best times are there to be broken‚ so we can't actually refer to it as the record because the distances change most of the time‚” James said.

“It is a tough time and distance‚ but that time can certain be broken.

"If you look at this year's up-run where Gerda Steyn became the first woman to run under six hours‚ no one else had done so. It is possible.”

Comrades Marathon women's winner Ann Ashworth crosses the finish line at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on June 10 2018.
Comrades Marathon women's winner Ann Ashworth crosses the finish line at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on June 10 2018.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Next year's 95th edition from Pietermaritzburg to Durban that'll take place on June 14 won't only feature special commemorative medals‚ but an increase in the prize money.

The race winners will get R525,000 and if they reel in the best times set by Gatebe in 2016 and Frith van der Merwe (5.54.43) back in 1989‚ they'll get an extra R525,000.

There's also the R20,000 for the first South African athlete to complete the race and R50,000 for the first KwaZulu-Natal athlete to cross the line.

James said the prize monies are very competitive‚ with the prize pool totalling R4.47m.

“The Comrades always likes to be at the forefront of ensuring that the racers have as much prize money as they can.

"We need to make sure that it's economically and financially viable‚ so we put it up each year.

"For next year‚ it's gone up by five percent from last year‚” James said.

“The total prize purse makes the race the richest in South Africa and the continent.

"The third prize at the prestigious Chicago Marathon doesn't match the Comrades first prize. You also have to take into consideration the exchange rate.”

Most read

  1. Shock! Chippa United boss Mpengesi fires coach Francis after only two games in ... Soccer
  2. Percy Tau's magic against Real Madrid earns glowing reviews from European media Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane opens the door to Andile Jali Soccer
  4. Percy Tau terrorises Real Madrid defence as Club Brugge come close to a shock ... Soccer
  5. Pirates' Rulani Mokwena and City's Benni McCarthy downplay heated exchange Soccer

Latest Videos

A royal farewell: Harry and Meghan's SA trip comes to an end
'Hero' saves shop owner from panga-wielding robber in Cape Town

Related articles

  1. Athletes feeling the heat at Qatar world championships Sport
  2. 'I am Kirk, and Kirk is me' – but Shatner goes far beyond 'Star Trek' Lifestyle
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | September 22 to 29 2019 Lifestyle
  4. FIRST DRIVE | The McLaren GT is all about serene speed First Drives
  5. Athletics SA names 31 for world champs as it scraps tough selection standards Sport
  6. SA sprint star fails dope test Sport
  7. SA sprint star likely to miss world championships after failing dope test Sport
  8. Springboks ready for anything as clash 99 against All Blacks looms Rugby
  9. Polokwane City expose unconvincing Amakhosi Sport
  10. Kaizer Chiefs crash to Polokwane City for first defeat of the season Soccer
X