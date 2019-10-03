Drugs found in hotel room of boxer who knocked out Azinga Fuzile

The protest from boxer Azinga Fuzile’s camp that his IBF world junior lightweight victor, Russian Shavkat Rakhimov, used performance-enhancing drugs took another mysterious turn this week.

On Tuesday, a collection of drugs and medical equipment labelled in Russian was found abandoned in Rakhimov’s East London hotel room.

Bottles of drugs, some half used, others still full and sealed, syringes, intravenous drips, bags and tubing were discovered by SA fight promoter Nomfesane Nyathela of Rumble Africa Promotions.

She said that after dropping Rakhimov at the airport on Tuesday she went back to use the fighter’s room at the Premier Hotel East London ICC because it was booked until Wednesday.

While resting, Nyathela said she noticed the drugs and equipment on the table.

The Russian team admitted the drugs belonged to them.

One of the bottles was labeled “Neoton” with the subheading “phosphocreatine”.

She said all the bottles and equipment were being sent to Boxing South Africa (BSA) for tests before further action can be taken.

Asked about Neoton, BSA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka, said: “It is difficult to say without seeing the container and listed ingredients.

“Many of the supplements have names that are not related to their ingredients.

“For instance, creatine is a substance which is not banned, but it is often mixed with other substances, which may be banned, in order to achieve the desired effect.”