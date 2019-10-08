Andy Murray to make Grand Slam singles return at Australian Open

Former world number one Andy Murray will play at next year's Australian Open in what will be his first Grand Slam singles appearance since undergoing hip surgery, organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

Murray, 32, who has finished runner-up at Melbourne Park five times, was knocked out in the first round at last year's Australian Open having said before it started that it could be his last tournament.

The Scot underwent a career-saving hip resurfacing procedure at the end of January and made his competitive return to tennis in the doubles at Queen's Club in June, where he won the title with partner Feliciano Lopez.