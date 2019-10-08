The Nike Oregon 'doping programme': What you need to know

Controversial track coach Alberto Salazar has been banned for four years, after a ban issued by the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada).

The investigation

The 61-year-old, who is head of the Nike Oregon Project, a training programme aimed at boosting the performance of American athletes, was found to have “possessed and trafficked a banned performance-enhancing substance and administered a prohibited method to multiple track and field athletes”, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to a BBC report, Usada said the ruling was based on a four-year investigation that included 30 witness interviews, more than 2,000 exhibits and nearly 5,800 pages of transcripts.

Controversial “supplement”

The report said a December 2011 e-mail from Salazar to cyclist Lance Armstrong was discovered. In it, he allegedly told Armstrong about a supplement called L-carnitine, which is believed to enhance athletic performance.

The e-mail read: “Lance, call me asap! We have tested it and it’s amazing! You are the only athlete I’m going to tell the actual numbers to other than Galen Rupp. It’s too incredible. All completely legal and natural.”