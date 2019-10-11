Wayde will be back - and faster - says sprint star Justin Gatlin

One of the world’s fastest men, Justin Gatlin, says Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk will make a comeback - suggesting he will be even faster when he recovers from the injuries that have stopped him competing much since 2017.

“They will only make him stronger, they will make him faster,” said Gatlin, who was in Cape Town with former Olympic hurdler Sharrieffa Barksdale on Thursday to launch their organisation Born 2 Be Elite.

They wants to build a “speed community” in Africa, and globally, and have formed a partnership with Western Province Athletics in Cape Town.

Born 2 Be Elite will help to train coaches and identify elite athletes to develop their full potential, at no cost.​

Gatlin, 37, who beat Usain Bolt in the Jamaican's final 100m race, said: “Wayde will inspire a lot of people because of his comeback.

“That is where a lot of people fall short: they do not understand about getting up. He will show [the world] about getting up from this fall.

“He broke an unbeatable record,” said Gatlin, referring to when Van Niekerk broke Michael Johnson’s 43.18sec world record in 2016. “I have seen his hunger. This will not soothe his appetite.”