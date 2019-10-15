Sport

Coco Gauff thanks dad for historic WTA win

15 October 2019 - 06:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Coco Gauff made history by winning her first WTA title at the age of 15.
Image: TPN/Getty Images

Coco Gauff, who is 15 years old, made history on Sunday by winning her first WTA trophy after defeating Jelena Ostanpeko 6-3,1-6, 6-2 at the Upper Austria Ladies Open in Linz, according to The Guardian.

CNN reported that Gauff became the youngest to win this title, after Nicole Vaidisova of the Czech Republic who won it at the same age in 2004.

Luck was also on Gauff's side after she lost in the qualifying rounds but managed to play her way back after one of the players pulled out due to an injury.

Independent reported that Gauff was excited about her historic win.

“I guess it's crazy to say this is my first WTA title”.

She also attributed her success to her father, who always motivates her.

“My dad told me when I got in, before the first main-draw match: 'You can't lose twice in the same tournament!' I'm sure he never thought it would come this far, to being the champion, but I guess he was right.”

Her proud parents, Corey and Candi, watched her throughout the match and were wearing matching white T-shirts with the words “Call Me Coco”.

