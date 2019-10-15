US Open champion Gary Woodland has only two weeks to nail cup spot

US Open champion Gary Woodland admitted on Tuesday he has only two weeks to convince Tiger Woods that he deserves a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup.

Despite winning his first major, Woodland missed out on automatic selection for the Ryder Cup-style event that will pit Team USA against the Internationals in Melbourne in December.

"I've talked to Tiger, I've spent a little time with him. He's made it clear he wants the guys out playing and he wants guys playing well," Woodland told AFP ahead of this week's $9.75m CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in Jeju, South Korea.

"Unfortunately, I didn't secure my own spot, so I've got to rely on a pick," said the 35-year-old, who was runner-up a year ago at Nine Bridges to world number one Brooks Koepka.

Woodland will also play in the PGA Tour's inaugural event in Japan next week, the $9.75m Zozo Championship.

That is the second leg of a new three-week mega-money Far East swing with prize funds totalling $29.75m, concluding with the $10.25m HSBC-WGC Champions in Shanghai.

"I'm excited about the next two weeks. I've had success here, I love this golf course," he said.

"I'm not going to play the HSBC, so I have two weeks left to go out and prove that my game's in a good enough spot that I deserve a pick."