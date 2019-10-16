IBF to probe cheat claims against Russians by Azinga Fuzile's trainer

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) is to hold a hearing into claims that the cornermen of Russian boxer‚ Shavkat Rakhimov‚ cheated during his eighth-round knockout victory over Azinga Fuzile last month.

Fuzile’s trainer-manager‚ Colin Nathan‚ petitioned the IBF asking that the result be changed to a no-contest after video evidence emerged showing the Russian’s corner giving their boxer what appeared to be an irritant‚ like smelling salts or ammonia.

Fuzile was well ahead on points at that stage of the fight‚ an eliminator for the IBF junior-lightweight title.

Nathan said on Wednesday the hearing had been called for November 6 and he had already booked his air tickets.

“I’ll leave November 2," said Nathan.