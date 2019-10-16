Sport

Moruti Mthalane to face former three-division champ in third IBF title defence

16 October 2019 - 17:08 By David Isaacson
Moruti Mthalane on his mobile phone in Sandton on May 14 2019. South African champion boxer Moruti Mthalane is aiming high.
Moruti Mthalane on his mobile phone in Sandton on May 14 2019. South African champion boxer Moruti Mthalane is aiming high.
Image: David Isaacson

Veteran world champion Moruti Mthalane will return to Japan for the third defence of his IBF flyweight crown‚ taking on a former three-division titleholder on December 23.

His trainer-manager Colin Nathan made the announcement on Wednesday‚ saying Mthalane would face Akira Yaegashi in Yokohama.

Mthalane‚ 37‚ is in his second reign as IBF champion‚ after being stripped for inactivity in 2013 after four successful defences in his first tenure.

Mthalane has a record of 38 wins (25 KOs) and two losses while his opponent‚ just one year younger‚ has 28 victories (16 KOs) and six defeats.

Yaegashi has previously held the WBA strawweight‚ WBC flyweight and IBF junior-flyweight titles.

READ MORE:

IBF to probe cheat claims against Russians by Azinga Fuzile's trainer

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) is to hold a hearing into claims that the cornermen of Russian boxer‚ Shavkat Rakhimov‚ cheated during his ...
Sport
51 minutes ago

US boxer Day ‘extremely critical’ after devastating knockout

American boxer Patrick Day was fighting for his life in critical condition in hospital on Sunday night after lapsing into a coma following a vicious ...
Sport
2 days ago

I'm not scared of anyone, says Azinga Fuzile

Azinga Fuzile has resembled a sniper with his awkward defensive style, but he needs to turn into a machine-gunner for his war against Russian ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. How Typhoon Hagibis revealed everything that’s wrong with World Rugby Rugby
  2. Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane: 'I’m even afraid that this thing is going to lose the ... Soccer
  3. Bok coach Erasmus ahead of Japan showdown: 'We definitely know we are in for a ... Rugby
  4. Helen Zille on ‘racist’ rugby video: 'Context is everything' Rugby
  5. No love or Xmas lunch for 'Downs as Champions League fixtures eat into family ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
X