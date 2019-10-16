SportsLIVE PODCAST | Team SA: despair in Doha (feat. Peter Stemmet)

How does this bode for SA's medal chances ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games? Well, considering the last time SA returned zero medals at the event was in Osaka in 2007, on the eve of the 2008 Beijing Games, where Team SA only came back with a lowly silver medal, the signs are ominous.

We also look ahead to the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals where the Springboks are due to play Japan, the All Blacks play Ireland, Wales face France and England face Australia.

Plus, new Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki started his coaching reign with a bang when his team beat Mali 2-1 to scoop the Nelson Mandela Challenge title. All this and more on the latest episode of the SportsLIVE podcast.