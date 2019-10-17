WATCH | Five big names who wished Kaizer Motaung happy birthday
Birthday tributes poured in on Wednesday as Kaizer Motaung, chairperson of Kaizer Chiefs, celebrated his 75th birthday. He was hailed by soccer lovers as an inspiration and living icon in the sporting fraternity.
According to the Kaizer Chiefs website, Motaung founded the Amakhosi club on January 7 1970. He was 26 years old.
Here are five heartfelt messages to Motaung:
Robert Marawa
Thank you @robertmarawa for the great message for our Chairman, Kaizer Motaung #Kaizer75 #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/v69QTK10e9— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 16, 2019
Siphiwe Tshabalala
Thank you @siphiweshabba for your great 75th birthday message to the Chairman #Amakhosi4Life #Kaizer75 pic.twitter.com/hBe0GViKMd— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 16, 2019
Bantu Holomisa
Thank you to the General @BantuHolomisa for your message to your friend, our Chairman Kaizer Motaung on his 75th birthday #Amakhosi4Life #Kaizer75 pic.twitter.com/mt5n7lYh8R— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 16, 2019
Mmusi Maimane
Special thanks to the Leader of the Democratic Alliance @MmusiMaimane for your message to the Chairman on his 75th birthday.#Amakhosi4Life #Kaizer75 pic.twitter.com/3XHHTPOk4r— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 16, 2019
Fikile Mbalula
Special thanks to the Minister of Transport, Honourable Mr Fikile Mbalula @MbalulaFikile for your message to our Chairman, Kaizer Motaung.— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 16, 2019
PS: Don't be afraid to join the Gold and Black, Mr Mbaweezy, Razzmatazz!#Amakhosi4Life #Kaizer75 pic.twitter.com/BgYghLYOm1