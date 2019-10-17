WATCH | Five big names who wished Kaizer Motaung happy birthday

Birthday tributes poured in on Wednesday as Kaizer Motaung, chairperson of Kaizer Chiefs, celebrated his 75th birthday. He was hailed by soccer lovers as an inspiration and living icon in the sporting fraternity.

According to the Kaizer Chiefs website, Motaung founded the Amakhosi club on January 7 1970. He was 26 years old.

Here are five heartfelt messages to Motaung: