Sport

WATCH | Five big names who wished Kaizer Motaung happy birthday

17 October 2019 - 07:52 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kaizer Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung celebrated his 75th birthday on Wednesday.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Birthday tributes poured in on Wednesday as Kaizer Motaung, chairperson of Kaizer Chiefs, celebrated his 75th birthday. He was hailed by soccer lovers as an inspiration and living icon in the sporting fraternity.

According to the Kaizer Chiefs website, Motaung founded the Amakhosi club on January 7 1970. He was 26 years old.

Here are five heartfelt messages to Motaung:

Robert Marawa

Siphiwe Tshabalala

Bantu Holomisa

Mmusi Maimane

Fikile Mbalula

