“Something has to happen and happen quickly; otherwise it’s going to be difficult to strengthen the relationship, based on the very unhealthy and unhygienic situation‚” he said.

Mthethwa was referring to issues raised by Zulman and his panel‚ which was critical of Sascoc leadership and the way it conducted its business.

“Changes have to be seen. Faces have to change‚ first and foremost. You recall that the Zulman commission raises the issue of governance and individuals in some of the instances.”

Sascoc vice-president Barry Hendricks said the board was in agreement with the minister and pointed out that none of the proposed changes were in conflict with the Olympic Charter. Some recommendations‚ however‚ would require constitutional changes.

He said they were looking at the possibility of early elections, as well as incorporating two independent directors onto the board.

“It is clear from our side that change must happen and change must happen quickly‚” said Hendricks.

With its Lotto funding slashed to less than 5% of what it used to be‚ Sascoc is under huge financial pressure ahead of the Tokyo Olympics next year.​