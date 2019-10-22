Fortune favours the fit in day one of the Toyota 4x4 challenge

Then it was off to the warm confines of a nearby guest house for the spectators, as the competitors and their famous partners headed into the cold water to see who had the paddle power for tandem kayaking.

The combination of Lagerwey’s outward athleticism shown earlier and McDonald’s ratified rowing prowess proved too sublime, as they splashed away from the docks like seasoned ducks, leaving the rest of the competition in their wake to clinch the second points haul for the team.

Close race to the finish

A scrumptious dinner was followed by the third challenge of the day, a 5km night-time time-trial run on the merciless grounds of Pezula Hotel and Resort. If this wasn’t a daunting enough undertaking, the heavens opened up at the start line, and on their return, the competitors needed to correctly identify 15 African countries on a map spread out on the bonnets of their dedicated Toyota Fortuners.