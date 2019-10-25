Simpiwe Konkco fails in bid for WBC crown in Thailand

Simpiwe Konkco has failed in his bid to win the WBC strawweight crown‚ losing a “competitive decision” against champion Chayaphon Moonsri in Thailand on Friday afternoon.

Mike Altamura‚ a partner of Konkco’s trainer-manager Colin Nathan‚ posted on Facebook: “Simpiwe Konkco left absolutely everything in the ring today.

“Spirit of a warrior‚ valiant in a competitive decision loss.

“It’s truly a blessing to work with this little ring giant.”