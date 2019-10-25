Simpiwe Konkco fails in bid for WBC crown in Thailand
25 October 2019 - 12:53
Simpiwe Konkco has failed in his bid to win the WBC strawweight crown‚ losing a “competitive decision” against champion Chayaphon Moonsri in Thailand on Friday afternoon.
Mike Altamura‚ a partner of Konkco’s trainer-manager Colin Nathan‚ posted on Facebook: “Simpiwe Konkco left absolutely everything in the ring today.
“Spirit of a warrior‚ valiant in a competitive decision loss.
“It’s truly a blessing to work with this little ring giant.”